Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 249 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.6 %

EME stock opened at $453.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $418.65 and a 200 day moving average of $387.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.37 and a twelve month high of $461.87.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.