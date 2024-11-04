Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,220 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up about 3.0% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Rogers Communications worth $90,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RCI opened at $36.08 on Monday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.35. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.3611 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.