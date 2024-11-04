Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Trading Down 0.5 %

RBLX opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,283.93%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,253.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979,341 shares of company stock worth $43,897,012. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Roblox by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.