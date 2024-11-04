Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,790 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Elevance Health worth $108,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,641,000 after purchasing an additional 190,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,118,000 after buying an additional 123,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,247,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,607,000 after acquiring an additional 64,376 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 523,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,301,000 after acquiring an additional 275,708 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.0 %

ELV opened at $414.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.98 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

