Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,790 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Elevance Health worth $108,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,641,000 after purchasing an additional 190,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,118,000 after buying an additional 123,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,247,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,607,000 after acquiring an additional 64,376 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 523,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,301,000 after acquiring an additional 275,708 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.07.

ELV opened at $414.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.98 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

