Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,282 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.56% of AutoZone worth $299,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 354,692.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 993,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in AutoZone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 137.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,998,000 after acquiring an additional 179,543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AutoZone by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,338,000 after acquiring an additional 129,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,981.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,119.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3,013.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,491.50 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $46.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,634.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

