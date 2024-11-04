Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 24,004 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,004 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.26% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $172,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $317,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 147.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $1,146.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,154.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,084.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,511,717.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,333,966 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

