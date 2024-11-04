Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $222.99 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122,541 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.60% of Baidu worth $222,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Baidu by 17.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,033,238,000 after buying an additional 1,753,577 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 12,065.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,127,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,893 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,247,000 after acquiring an additional 338,110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Baidu by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 582,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 295,700 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,880,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Baidu Stock Down 1.3 %

BIDU stock opened at $90.02 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $126.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.51.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

