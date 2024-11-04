Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Booking worth $381,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,322,600,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,268 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Booking by 106.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 2,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,755,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,680.18.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $4,749.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,136.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,886.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,756.39 and a 12 month high of $4,856.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.79 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

