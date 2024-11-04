Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85,831 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of The Cigna Group worth $137,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $316.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.48. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.29.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

