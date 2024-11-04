Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 6,645,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 38,651,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Barclays lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $443,072,000 after buying an additional 7,714,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,867 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $15,635,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 102.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,106 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

