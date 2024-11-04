Reviewing Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Mobile Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 59.23% 20.89% 8.15% Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Mobile Infrastructure”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $445.18 million 6.29 $248.50 million $2.23 10.06 Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million 3.26 -$25.12 million ($2.61) -1.18

Analyst Recommendations

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure. Mobile Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Urban Edge Properties and Mobile Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.91%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Mobile Infrastructure.

Risk & Volatility

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Mobile Infrastructure on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

