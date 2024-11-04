Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 181.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,586 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $6,012,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 54.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,973,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,886,000 after acquiring an additional 48,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 115.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 89.36, a quick ratio of 89.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.17%.

FBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

