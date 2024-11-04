Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Buys 2,699 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 3.7% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,281,000 after acquiring an additional 149,380 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 79,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

