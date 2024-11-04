ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
ResMed Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.
ResMed Company Profile
