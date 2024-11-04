Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $4.37 on Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00006393 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $175.82 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,450,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,690,747 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

