Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Sold by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors lowered its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors owned 0.28% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 203.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,890 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter worth $229,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter worth $2,397,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at $443,000.

Renaissance IPO ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 million, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $45.54.

Renaissance IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

