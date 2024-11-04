Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 3.6% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 17.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 7.1% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 27.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $287.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.60. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $342.20.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.40.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

