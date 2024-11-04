Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

REG opened at $71.42 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 300.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 582.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

