Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $38.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $38,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.42 on Monday, hitting $221.40. 6,299,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,899,979. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $166.79 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

