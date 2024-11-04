Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Several research firms recently commented on RXRX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $78,068.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,144,216 shares in the company, valued at $48,723,553.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $78,068.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,144,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,723,553.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,288,380.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,129 shares of company stock worth $1,398,937. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

