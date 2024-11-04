RCM Technologies (RCMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect RCM Technologies to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RCM Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RCMT opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $173.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

