RBC Bearings Incorporated, a prominent international manufacturer specializing in precision bearings, components, and essential systems for the industrial, defense, and aerospace sectors, recently unveiled its financial outcomes for the fiscal second quarter of 2025. The quarter ending September 28, 2024, reflected notable advancements in various financial aspects of the company.

Get alerts:

The Second Quarter Financial Highlights

The company reported a 3.2% rise in net sales, amounting to $397.9 million compared to the previous year. The Aerospace/Defense sector saw a substantial upsurge of 12.5%, while the Industrial division experienced a slight decline of 1.4%. Additionally, the gross margin for the quarter stood at 43.7%, marking a progression from 43.1% in the previous year. Net income attributable to common stockholders climbed by 5.6% from the previous year, showing a 6.2% increase on an adjusted basis. Diluted earnings per share reached $1.65, marking a 4.4% uptick from the prior year, while adjusted Diluted EPS stood at $2.29, depicting a 5.1% increase over the previous year.

Observations from the Quarter’s Financial HighlightsRBC Bearings Incorporated’s Chairman and CEO, Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, expressed satisfaction with the operational performance during the quarter. Noteworthy achievements included a robust 12.5% growth in total A&D sales compared to the previous year. Despite facing challenges such as a commercial aerospace OEM strike, the company managed to navigate through these hurdles, showcasing resilience. On the Industrial front, the company outperformed industry peers and anticipates future growth in the segment.

Insight into Second Quarter Results

The firm reported net sales of $397.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, marking a 3.2% increase from $385.6 million reported in the same period of the prior fiscal year. While the Industrial segment experienced a slight downturn of 1.4% in net sales, the Aerospace/Defense segment saw a notable increase of 12.5%. The gross margin for the quarter was $173.8 million, surpassing the $166.3 million recorded in the same period last year.

Looking Forward: The Third Quarter Fiscal 2025

For the upcoming third quarter of fiscal 2025, RBC Bearings Incorporated anticipates net sales to fall in the range of approximately $390.0 million to $400.0 million, reflecting a growth rate of 4.3% to 7.0% compared to the previous year. Gross margin is expected to range between 42.50% to 43.50%, with SG&A projected to be in the range of 17.00% to 17.50%.

The company will host a webcast on November 1, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the quarterly results. Interested individuals can access the webcast through the investor relations section of the company’s website.

RBC Bearings Incorporated remains resolute in its commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders and navigating industry challenges with a focus on growth and operational excellence.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read RBC Bearings’s 8K filing here.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories