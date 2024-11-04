Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $2.93 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,508,155,000 after acquiring an additional 143,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,097,000 after acquiring an additional 691,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,573,000 after buying an additional 851,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,966,000 after acquiring an additional 409,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,981,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,568,000 after purchasing an additional 388,149 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.65. 3,481,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,763,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

