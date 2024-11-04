Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys 17 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,301.67.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.2 %

MELI stock traded up $25.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,080.00. 53,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,267. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73. The company has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,050.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,807.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.