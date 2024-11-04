QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,071 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $478.73. 82,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $522.17 and a 200-day moving average of $516.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

