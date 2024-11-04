Pure Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $28.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Profile



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

