Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $216,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,976. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,976. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $756.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $712.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $664.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.10 and a 1-year high of $773.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $323.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

