Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $392.59 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.79 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

