Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,743,000 after acquiring an additional 292,968 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,984,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,621,000 after acquiring an additional 197,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,392,000 after acquiring an additional 272,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,307 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $65.13 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

