Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.5 %

CI opened at $316.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.77 and a 200 day moving average of $341.48.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.