Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $542,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 240,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 45,535 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 208,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $95.80 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.16 and a 52 week high of $98.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

