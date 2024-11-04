Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 280.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,976,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,168 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 112.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,755 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,857,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1,051.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,752,000 after buying an additional 2,346,565 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,273,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,719.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

