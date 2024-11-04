Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LUNG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LUNG

Pulmonx Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LUNG opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $245.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.68. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 72.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $30,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,401.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $30,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,401.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $38,567.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 203,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,398.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,351 shares of company stock valued at $361,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 609.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.