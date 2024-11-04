Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $24,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $87.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.75. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $92.20.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,252.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

