Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0008

Proton (XPR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $20.62 million and $1.05 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,802,716,998 coins and its circulating supply is 26,872,497,726 coins. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

