Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $115-123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.01 million. Proto Labs also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PRLB. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PRLB

Proto Labs Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.77. 426,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,504. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.32 million, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.38 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $99,806.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,581.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.