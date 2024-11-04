Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $115-123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.01 million. Proto Labs also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRLB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Proto Labs from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Proto Labs Trading Down 10.7 %

Proto Labs stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.95. 390,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,330. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $853.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Proto Labs

In related news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,806.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,581.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

