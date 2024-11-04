Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $164.70 and last traded at $164.92. Approximately 1,023,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,619,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,110. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,771 shares of company stock worth $65,610,975 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

