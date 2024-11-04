Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

