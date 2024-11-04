Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,097 VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 478,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2,119.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 110,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,418,000.

NASDAQ:UITB opened at $46.50 on Monday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

