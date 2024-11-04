Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 422.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Mastercard by 3.2% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $508.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $378.48 and a one year high of $527.90.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.92.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,370 shares of company stock valued at $153,495,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.