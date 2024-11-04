Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $151,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in American Electric Power by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $97.25 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 70.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

