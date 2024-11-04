Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,333,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,146.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,221.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,154.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,084.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

