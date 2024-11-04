Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 711 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 360,192 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,104,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after buying an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $127.53 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.46 and a 12 month high of $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

