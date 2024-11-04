Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 188.80 ($2.45), with a volume of 678526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.18 ($2.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,456.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Tim Elliott bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £4,450 ($5,770.98). Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

