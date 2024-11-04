Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 61.47% and a negative net margin of 6,987.01%. On average, analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $65.00 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
