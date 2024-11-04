Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 61.47% and a negative net margin of 6,987.01%. On average, analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $65.00 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

