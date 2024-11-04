PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.67-1.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. PPL also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.670-1.730 EPS.

PPL Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $31.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. PPL has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.35%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

