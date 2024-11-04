Pollux Coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.39 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $456,593.13 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,702,590 coins and its circulating supply is 40,702,478 coins. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,700,529.855657 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.18377611 USD and is up 7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $498,988.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

