Piper Sandler Cuts CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target to $23.00

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

CVB Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.27 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.44.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $126.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in CVB Financial by 832.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

