Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

PPSI stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPSI. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter worth $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 20.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

